After only two years at Manchester United, it seems Romelu Lukaku is edging closer to the exit door at Old Trafford.

The Belgian forward could only net 12 goals in the Premier League last season but remained very much part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

However, it seems that Lukaku has opted for a move to Inter Milan this summer meaning he will be playing his football outside of England for the first time since 2011.

In fact, the striker has even agreed terms with the Italian side, according to Gazzette dello Sport.

The deal could see him earn £6.6 million in bonuses until 2024.

However, a fee is yet to be agreed between the two parties with United still hopeful of recouping the majority of the £75 million they paid for him in 2017.

After reportedly putting an £80 million price tag on him at the end of last month, they may have to settle for nearer £60 million instead.

Lukaku is yet to play his club football on Italian turf and has expressed his desire to grace Serie A, saying via Mediaset: “I was always a big fan of the Italian League.

“I have two Leagues, which I've always dreamed about - the English League and Serie A.

“Serie A is my [other] favourite League - I love Italy. With the transfer of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think the Italian League is now coming back.”

Lukaku has also expressed his admiration for new Inter boss Antonio Conte, adding: “Antonio Conte going to Inter is really good because he is, [for] me, the best manager in the world.

“He [Conte] knows what I think about him. I'm not somebody who likes to talk about my personal relationships with managers but, you know, I'm a player of Manchester United and I have to respect my club.”