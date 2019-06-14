Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz: British boxing's big weekend

This weekend British boxing once again takes centre stage with a blockbuster domestic battle between two undefeated boxers as Kid Galahad and IBF Featherweight champion Josh Warrington square-off.

Then in the early hours of Sunday morning, Tyson Fury steps back into the ring for the first time since his epic draw with Deontay Wilder, when he takes on the overwhelming underdog, Tom Schwarz, who is currently 19/2 to win with GIVEMEBET.

Warrington has been on a roll lately, claiming the IBF World Featherweight Championship with victory over Lee Selby, then he defended his title against Carl Frampton in a fight-of-the-year contender in Manchester last December.

Both fights went the distance and over the course of 12 rounds Warrington demonstrated his technical skill set, with wonderful displays of front-foot boxing, along with his toughness and work rate, overwhelming both fighters with his punching ability.

The underdog in both fights, Warrington stepped up to an elite level and showed he belonged on the world stage, quite rightly earning the tag of favourite going into this fight and he is 2/7 to win on Saturday.

Kid Galahad is much like Warrington was in May 2018 before fighting Selby, a hungry young fighter looking to make his mark on the boxing world.

Galahad is similarly undefeated and has recorded victory by KO in 57% of his 26 fights but does have a somewhat troubled past.

He was given a drugs ban in 2014, testing positive for a banned substance. He later claimed his drink was spiked and his ban was reduced but he still sees this fight as a shot at redemption.

Galahad fights out of Brendan Ingle’s famous Wincobank gym, which has a reputation for cultivating the skills of awkward fighters and Galahad certainly fits this mould.

This bout has the potential to be a great domestic fight and it could go either way, whereas the same cannot be said for the heavyweight fight between Fury and Schwarz, as it should be a straightforward night for the “Gypsy King”.

With Andy Ruiz's shock victory over Anthony Joshua still fresh in the mind, Fury will not be underestimating Schwarz.

The challenger may well be 24-0 and Fury has talked up his opponent’s ability this week, but it would be a bigger shock than that of two weeks ago if Fury was to lose, especially given the fact that he has confirmed a Wilder re-match.

This fight with Schwarz gives Fury the opportunity to get some rounds in and sharpen his skills for the eventual re-match with Wilder, it also offers him the chance to record his first KO since 2014 and Fury to win in the first round is 22/1 with GIVEMEBET

