Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo, an 18-year-old forward who was previously in Barcelona’s youth ranks.

The teenager signs from FC Tokyo and will be part of Madrid’s ‘Castilla’ team for next season, Los Blancos have confirmed.

In a statement on their website, Madrid describe Kubo as “one of the most promising young players in world football”.

Madrid have beaten Barça to the signature of the sought-after attacking midfielder.

Per Spanish football journalist Samuel Marsden, the Catalan giants were hoping to re-sign the Japan international this summer. However, Kubo opted to join Madrid after being offered more money and receiving more sporting promises.

Kubo made his international debut last week, in a friendly against El Salvador, and is part of Japan’s 2019 Copa America squad.

Goal have released a video which shows just how talented the youngster is…

After watching Kubo in action, it’s easy to see why he’s been nicknamed ‘the Japanese Messi’.

Like the Barcelona and Argentina legend, Kubo is blessed with a brilliant left foot, tremendous close control and an eye for goal.

Kubo, per AS, was also on the radar of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

A deal was reportedly in place for him to go to Barça B, but he has rejected a return to the Camp Nou in favour of a move to the Bernabeu.

Kubo initially left Barça in 2015 after the club were punished by FIFA.

He becomes Madrid’s sixth summer signing after the purchases of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo.