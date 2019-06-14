The 2018/19 season did not disappoint in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

We were treated to a thrilling title race in the Premier League which went right to the wire. Manchester City were eventually crowned champions but Liverpool deserve immense credit for finishing the campaign on 97 points - the third highest tally in the league’s history.

Over in Spain, a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona sealed the La Liga title ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, who were beaten 12 times over the course of the season.

In Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo got his hands on the Scudetto in his debut season with Juventus.

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga after finishing two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, while Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up another Ligue 1 title.

But who were the standout players in Europe’s top five leagues over the course of the 2018/19 campaign?

YouTuber Internet Reacts has gathered the data from WhoScored and created a brilliant live graphic, which you can watch here…

Now for some analysis.

Premier League

It was largely a three-way battle for top spot in the Premier League, with Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah all battling for pole position.

Hazard, who has now completed his €100 million to Real Madrid, eventually finished in top spot with an average rating of 7.81.

1. Eden Hazard | 7.81

2. Raheem Sterling | 7.61

3. Mohamed Salah | 7.57

4. Sergio Aguero | 7.53

5. Virgil van Dijk | 7.44

6. Sadio Mane | 7.43

7. Harry Kane | 7.38

La Liga

Messi started the season with a 10/10 rating and didn’t move from top spot for the entire season - wow.

His final rating of 8.48 was better than any other player in Europe.

1. Lionel Messi | 8.48

2. Luis Suarez | 7.57

3. Iago Aspas | 7.51

4. Daniel Parejo | 7.40

5. Karim Benzema | 7.38

6. Antoine Griezmann | 7.29

7. Ousmane Dembele | 7.25

Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski finished as the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 22 goals and also ended up as the highest-rated player in Germany’s top league.

Meanwhile, England international Jadon Sancho finished in a very respectable sixth place.

1. Robert Lewandowski | 7.65

2. Thiago Alcantara | 7.59

3. Kerem Demirbay | 7.59

4. Marcel Halstenberg | 7.56

5. Sebastien Haller | 7.55

6. Jadon Sancho | 7.52

7. Joshua Kimmich | 7.49

8. Thorgan Hazard | 7.44

Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo may not have finished as Serie A’s top scorer in his debut campaign in Italy, but he was still the highest-rated player.

Fabio Quagliarella, Daniel Zapata and Krzysztof Piatek all outscored the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo | 7.68

2. Alejandro Gomez | 7.64

3. Josip Ilicic | 7.39

4. Suso | 7.39

5. Rodrigo de Paul | 7.37

6. Mario Mandzukic | 7.34

7. Duvan Zapata | 7.32

Ligue 1

No surprise to see Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the two most talented players in the French league, battling it out for top spot.

In the end, it was the Brazilian who finished first with an average rating of 8.26.

1. Neymar | 8.26

2. Kylian Mbappe | 8

3. Téji Savanier | 7.88

4. Nicolas Pepe | 7.62

5. Angel di Maria | 7.52

6. Youcef Atal | 7.47

7. Edinson Cavani | 7.44