It's been one year since the 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia.

Many supporters still consider it the very best edition of football's biggest tournament and that was especially the case if you were cheering on England through the summer.

Did England actually play well or beat any decent teams? Not really, but that's irrelevant because Gareth Southgate's team still made it all the way to the semi-finals.

Limbs went everywhere when Harry Kane scored the winner against Tunisia and we will never forget the first-half massacre of Panama.

The less said about the defeat to Belgium the better, but we had goosebumps all over again when England finally won a World Cup penalty shootout.

Memories of 2018

A late Yerry Mina strike and Jordan Henderson miss looked to have confined England to defeat, but heroics from Jordan Pickford and Eric Dier had the country on its feet.

Kieran Trippier offered one final moment of ecstasy with his stunning semi-final free-kick, even if Croatia would eventually fight back and dump England out of the tournament.

However, it was only the third time in history that England had made the final four and it had the country believing again after years of disenchantment with the national team.

The greatest ever World Cup?

It also happened to coincide with the joint-warmest summer in English history, allowing fans to soak up the good weather and beer gardens as they watched the matches.

Of course, plenty of those beverages would go flying when England scored, but who cares when chants of 'Southgate you're the one' arrived shortly afterwards?

It wasn't all about England, though, and with 169 goals across 64 matches, it was one of the most entertaining and attacking competitions on record.

We'll never forget Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible hat-trick against Spain nor Benjamin Pavard's volley versus Argentina that gets better with every replay.

In the end, France were the team to be crowned world champions and defeated Croatia - who boasted Golden Ball winner Luka Modric - in an absolute 4-2 classic.

It's remarkable to think that one year has already passed and it won't be long before fans are turning their attention to the countdown for Qatar 2022.

However, regardless of what the World Cup goes on to produce in the summer, England fans will always have a special place in their heart for the summer of 2018.

Do you think the 2018 World Cup was the greatest ever? Have your say in the comments section below.