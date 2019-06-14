England will be sweating over the fitness of star batting duo Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan after both men pulled up lame during their fielding stint against the West Indies today.

Destructive opening batsman Roy looked to have aggravated a recurring hamstring injury when chasing a ball in the eighth over.

However, of even more concern will be the fact that Three Lions captain Morgan, limped off with an innocuous-looking knee injury.



Both men looked in quite a bit of discomfort as they made their way off.

For England, losing two of their key batsman could come as a massive blow in a tournament they are the favourites to win.



They will be desperately hoping that both men turn out to be fine.



More to follow on this story as it develops.