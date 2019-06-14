Maurizio Sarri is on the brink of leaving his role as Chelsea manager.

It's pretty rare that any head coach gets to leave Stamford Bridge on their own terms, but a deal has been agreed with Juventus for Sarri to return to Italian football.

Many journalists and pundits think Sarri was simply the wrong person at the wrong time for Chelsea and fans will have mixed feelings about his departure from west London.

On the one hand, the 60-year-old delivered them Europa League glory, a Carabao Cup final and a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

However, on the other hand, it's the manner in which Chelsea reached these achievements that left fans uncomfortable and many will be happy to see the back of Sarri.

Sarri on his way to Juventus

The former Napoli man was incredibly stubborn when it came to his tactics and we're not sure he ever truly implemented his 'Sarri-ball' philosophy on English shores.

That's not to mention incidents like Kepa Arrizabalaga-gate, where the Spaniard refused to be substituted and prompted Sarri to lose his temper in front of the world's cameras.

As a result, there was a real feeling of animosity between Sarri and the Chelsea fans through certain parts of the season, particularly during the victory over Cardiff City.

Chelsea fans were the final straw

Chelsea needed late goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to save the day, but Sarri received plenty of abuse before the Blues turned things around.

Not only that but - according to The Sun - it was the final straw for Sarri and the exact moment that he decided he was going to leave Chelsea this summer.

The report explains: "Sarri reached breaking point when Chelsea fans chanted "Sarri out" and "f*** Sarri-ball" during the win over Cardiff.

"And while there are several reasons behind his escape, SunSport understands the final straw was the barracking from the stands in the Welsh capital."

Clearly Sarri was considering his future as long ago as March and when Chelsea fans hurled criticism at him, there was no longer a debate to be had.

The supporters clearly expressed that they wanted him and his brand of football out of the club, which is a request that could be accepted within a matter of hours.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to who will replace the veteran Italian and a dramatic return for Frank Lampard seems the most likely scenario.

But losing the manager who just guided you to third and replacing him with a relative managerial novice? Chelsea fans should be careful what they wish for.

