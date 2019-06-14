Whether they like it or not, footballers are role models to youngsters.

Kids look up to professional players and aspire to be like them. They copy everything they do - from the way they play, to how they conduct themselves on the pitch.

With this in mind, it’s the responsibility of footballers to always try and set a good example; however, there are obviously times when they let themselves down.

Young players will inevitably copy bad behaviour, whether that’s diving, swearing at match officials, whatever.

It rubs off.

However, good behaviour can also leave a lasting impression on youngsters.

We often see professional footballers consoling their opponents after beating them in a big match. It doesn’t always happen but it’s certainly not an uncommon sight these days.

And the young lads in AS Roma’s Under-15s team took time out to console their AC Milan counterparts after winning the Scudetto title on Thursday.

Second-half goals from Koffi and Cherubini sealed the title for Roma, leaving their opponents devastated at the final whistle.

Rather than going mad after the final whistle, Roma’s youngsters went took it upon themselves to sit and chat with the Milan players, offering them some kind words during what must have been a very difficult time.

Watch the footage here…

That’s lovely - and very encouraging - to see.

If these lads are the next generation, then football’s future is looking very bright.

“It's a shame, but Coach Polistina's side can hold their heads high and deserve plaudits for the great season they've had: they finished first in the league and managed to reach the final,” Milan wrote on their website.

“It’s now time to build from this defeat and the development the lads have shown: they've become a team and have remained so right until the very end. It was a disappointing evening, but the future is still full of hope for the Rossoneri.”