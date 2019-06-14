It’s not like Real Madrid to go a whole season without clinching silverware.

However, that’s exactly what happened last term.

Madrid finished third in La Liga for the second successive season, 19 points behind champions Barcelona.

As for the Champions League, they crashed out at the Round of 16 stage at the hands of Ajax despite holding a first leg lead.

It was no different in the Copa del Rey either as they bowed out in the semi-finals, losing 4-1 on aggregate to Barcelona.

Not a great season by Madrid’s standards.

They even had to call upon former boss Zinedine Zidane to replace Santiago Solari in the dugout in March despite leaving just 10 months before.

And it’s safe to say Zidane is spending this summer doing all he can to make sure Madrid regain their superiority next season.

It’s not even been a month since their La Liga curtain closer defeat against Real Betis and the Spanish giants have already welcomed six new faces to the Bernabeu.

Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo and of course, Eden Hazard have all been snapped up by Zidane this window aswell as Takefusa Kubo who agreed to join today.

Madrid are splashing the cash this summer, that’s for sure.

In fact, they have already spent a staggering £275 million so far this window.

To put that into perspective, last year’s Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur have spent £248 million in the last four seasons.

That’s right, Spurs have spent £27 million less in the last four seasons than Madrid have spent in these past weeks alone.

They mean business.