Ever since AEW was announced, many wrestling fans have been wondering if some of WWE biggest stars from the past will join the promotion.

One of those stars is CM Punk, and since one of AEW's biggest shows of the year, All Out, will be in Punk's hometown of Chicago on August 31, many fans believe he could make his AEW debut then.

However, as of writing, the former WWE Champion isn't signed with AEW despite significant interest from the promotion.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Cody Rhodes spoke about the possibility of Punk joining AEW.

The AEW Co-Executive Vice President reiterated that the door is always open for Punk, but he will not spend all his time trying to recruit him.

Rhodes said: "I have 25 to 35 brand new stars. Guys like Jungle Boy. Guys like MJF. Ladies like Kylie Rae, Britt Baker. If I was to spend all my time in trying to recruit just one CM Punk I would be doing a disservice to them.

"I felt, in the past, with my own career that a disservice that has happened to me on occasion about putting someone ahead of me. You always hear the discussion of part-time, this and that. I don't want to go too far there but I want to make AEW about performers we have.

"That door will forever remain open to CM Punk. He was very good to me in OVW. He was a great person to learn from in the ring. I had a good relationship with him.

"That door will remain open, but for All Out the main focus for me is Hangman Page and Chris Jericho to determine the very first AEW World Champion."

Punk has denied that he has signed for AEW on several occasions, including just this week when a fan asked him on Twitter if he'll disappoint fans by not turning up for the promotion.

He simply replied: "Yes."

Punk isn't currently scheduled for AEW All Out and it's unclear if he will be in the Chicago area when the event takes place. Despite this, fans will still be optimistic that he'll make an appearance until the show is over.