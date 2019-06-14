There are so many exciting young talents emerging in world football right now.
Ajax's dramatic run to the Champions League semi-finals emphasised how youth players can make a real impact at the top level and Matthijs de Ligt is probably the finest example.
Despite being just 19 years old, the young Dutchman has attracted interest from Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain so far this summer.
Pretty impressive going and he'll be even happier to see that he was named the best under-20 player in world football by French publication L'Equipe.
The newspaper decided to rank the top 50 players who were aged under 20 at some points during the 2018-19 season, so excuse the fact some players are now in their twenties.
Rising talents in world football
That aside, there can be little doubting that De Ligt is the undisputed winner and Jadon Sancho is equally deserving of second place after a glut of assists with Borussia Dortmund.
There are also plenty of Premier League representatives in the form of Phil Foden, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Declan Rice, Matteo Guendouzi and a select few others.
It goes to show that some seriously impressive talents are coming through the ranks and there might be a few names you could do with jotting down.
L'Equipe name their top 50
So, without further a do, take a look at the full list down below:
1. Matthijs de Ligt - Ajax
2. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
3. Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
4. Joao Felix - Benfica
5. Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan
6. Nicolo Zaniolo - AS Roma
7. Moise Kean - Juventus
8. Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid
9. Declan Rice - West Ham
10. Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig
11. Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal
12. Alban Lafont - Fiorentina
13. Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea
14. Dan-Axel Zagadou - Borussia Dortmund
15. Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham
16. Evan Ndicka - Eintracht Frankfurt
17. Justin Kluivert - AS Roma
18. Andreas Skov Olsen - Nordsjaelland
19. Phil Foden - Manchester City
20. Kik Pierie - Heerenveen
21. Reiss Nelson - Arsenal
22. Pedro Porro - Girona
23. Rafael Leao - Lille
24. Ozan Kabak - Stuttgart
25. Samuel Chukwueze - Villarreal
26. Boubacar Kamara - Marseille
27. William Saliba - Saint-Etienne
28. Rodrygo Goes - Real Madrid
29. Ya Valery - Southampton
30. Mason Mount - Chelsea
31. Gedson Fernandes - Benfica
32. Jonathan David - Gent
33. Junior Traore - Empoli
34. Diogo Dalot - Manchester United
35. Ezequiel Barco - Atlanta United
36. Sandro Tonali - Brescia
37. Moussa Diaby - Bayer Leverkusen
38. Brahim Diaz - Real Madrid
39. Ferran Torres - Valencia
40. Dwight McNeil - Burnley
41. Alexander Isak - Borussia Dortmund
42. Malang Sarr - Nice
43. Fran Beltran - Celta Vigo
44. Cucho Hernandez - SD Huesca
45. Arne Maier - Hertha Berlin
46. Hannes Wolf - Red Bull Salzburg
47. Giorgi Chakvetadze - Gent
48. Yari Verschaeren - Anderlecht
49. Donyell Malen - PSV Eindhoven
50. Erling Braut Haland - Red Bull Salzburg
Who do you think is the best under-20 player in world football? Have your say in the comments section below.