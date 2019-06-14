There are so many exciting young talents emerging in world football right now.

Ajax's dramatic run to the Champions League semi-finals emphasised how youth players can make a real impact at the top level and Matthijs de Ligt is probably the finest example.

Despite being just 19 years old, the young Dutchman has attracted interest from Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain so far this summer.

Pretty impressive going and he'll be even happier to see that he was named the best under-20 player in world football by French publication L'Equipe.

The newspaper decided to rank the top 50 players who were aged under 20 at some points during the 2018-19 season, so excuse the fact some players are now in their twenties.

Rising talents in world football

That aside, there can be little doubting that De Ligt is the undisputed winner and Jadon Sancho is equally deserving of second place after a glut of assists with Borussia Dortmund.

There are also plenty of Premier League representatives in the form of Phil Foden, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Declan Rice, Matteo Guendouzi and a select few others.

It goes to show that some seriously impressive talents are coming through the ranks and there might be a few names you could do with jotting down.

L'Equipe name their top 50

So, without further a do, take a look at the full list down below:

1. Matthijs de Ligt - Ajax

2. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

3. Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

4. Joao Felix - Benfica

5. Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan

6. Nicolo Zaniolo - AS Roma

7. Moise Kean - Juventus

8. Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid

9. Declan Rice - West Ham

10. Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig

11. Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal

12. Alban Lafont - Fiorentina

13. Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea

14. Dan-Axel Zagadou - Borussia Dortmund

15. Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham

16. Evan Ndicka - Eintracht Frankfurt

17. Justin Kluivert - AS Roma

18. Andreas Skov Olsen - Nordsjaelland

19. Phil Foden - Manchester City

20. Kik Pierie - Heerenveen

21. Reiss Nelson - Arsenal

22. Pedro Porro - Girona

23. Rafael Leao - Lille

24. Ozan Kabak - Stuttgart

25. Samuel Chukwueze - Villarreal

26. Boubacar Kamara - Marseille

27. William Saliba - Saint-Etienne

28. Rodrygo Goes - Real Madrid

29. Ya Valery - Southampton

30. Mason Mount - Chelsea

31. Gedson Fernandes - Benfica

32. Jonathan David - Gent

33. Junior Traore - Empoli

34. Diogo Dalot - Manchester United

35. Ezequiel Barco - Atlanta United

36. Sandro Tonali - Brescia

37. Moussa Diaby - Bayer Leverkusen

38. Brahim Diaz - Real Madrid

39. Ferran Torres - Valencia

40. Dwight McNeil - Burnley

41. Alexander Isak - Borussia Dortmund

42. Malang Sarr - Nice

43. Fran Beltran - Celta Vigo

44. Cucho Hernandez - SD Huesca

45. Arne Maier - Hertha Berlin

46. Hannes Wolf - Red Bull Salzburg

47. Giorgi Chakvetadze - Gent

48. Yari Verschaeren - Anderlecht

49. Donyell Malen - PSV Eindhoven

50. Erling Braut Haland - Red Bull Salzburg

