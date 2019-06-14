Football

Virgil Van Dijk is hungry for more success after achieving his dream of winning the Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA).

Van Dijk says Liverpool are hungry for more success after Champions League win

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk insists he and the squad are hungry for more success after fulfilling the dream of winning the Champions League.

The Holland captain played a key role in the club’s run to their sixth European Cup with victory over Tottenham almost a fortnight ago, as well as being pivotal as the club reached a record Premier League runners-up tally of 97 points.

Van Dijk was rewarded with the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award and was named man of the match in the Champions League final in Madrid.

“I’ve had a few days to reflect now at the end of what’s been an unbelievable season,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We achieved great things this season at Liverpool as a team and I feel proud to be part of such an incredible club with this group of players.

“To be European Champions is a dream come true! We are all now hungry for more success and will continue to give all we can to achieve that.

“I’m also excited about the future with the national team and we will look to build on the promising season we’ve just had.

“Thank you for all of your support over the last few months and I’ll see you after a break ready to go again!”

