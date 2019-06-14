Lionel Messi has won it all with Barcelona, but he's come up short on the international stage throughout his career.

He's never won a major trophy with Argentina, despite playing in four World Cups and four Copa America finals.

Messi did win a gold medal with his country at the 2008 Olympic Games but in terms of major football honours, that doesn't rank very high.

He'll have another crack at the Copa America this summer, with the 2019 tournament kicking off on Friday night.

But in terms of winning the biggest prize of them all, the World Cup, Messi may never again come as close as he did in 2014.

Argentina reached the final that year but were beaten by Germany, thanks to Mario Gotze's extra-time strike.

Messi guided his country to the showpiece event and was named Man of the Match in his first four games.

The final itself was even dubbed as 'Messi vs Germany' - pitting the best player in the world against the best team.

But, even Messi couldn't do it all himself and Argentina were resigned to runners up.

At the end of the game, the individual awards were handed out - and Messi was given the Golden Ball after being voted as the best player at the World Cup.

He was handed the trophy by then FIFA president Sepp Blatter mere moments after coming off the pitch at the final whistle.

Images from the Maracana show Messi was absolutely distraught after losing to Germany - and quite understandably.

But Blatter also heard him muttering some words under his breath as he collected his prize.

"Messi was talking to himself," Blatter told Argentine publication La Nacion, per Goal.

"He said to himself over and over again: 'The best but not the champion.'"

Messi has countless trophies with Barcelona, but he's always come up short on the international stage.

And that final against Germany in 2014, as well as those six words he was heard saying, might just haunt him for the rest of his career unless he can finally win some major silverware with his country.