During WrestleMania 35 week, Bret Hart was attacked by a man as The Hart Foundation was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The man tackled The Hitman to the ground, which caused superstars who were sat around the ring to jump out of their chairs and into the ring to help the WWE legend.

While speaking recently to Sunday Night's Main Event, Hart recalled what happened that night, and what he thinks the motives of his attacker was.

The Hitman stated that despite being tossed to the ground, he thinks his attacker got the worst of the physical punishment.

He also admitted that he feels lucky that something more serious did not happen.

Bret said, via Wrestling Inc: "I didn't see the guy until it was too late. I could tell something was happening but I thought it was a fight in the crowd. You never take anything for granted.

"I consider myself lucky that it was as insignificant of an incident as it was. Everyone thought I got punched and hurt and manhandled by that guy but it was more the other way around, I think.

"It was a bad day for that guy. I feel bad that it happened. It was a stupid thing to do. I know something happened to Arnold Schwarzenegger a few weeks ago.

"I hope it doesn't become something that people think is funny to do all the time because at the same time you take that incident that happened in New York at WrestleMania - it could be like John Lennon.

"He didn't think anyone would shoot him in the back walking into his house. So you can't take anything for granted.

"Wrestling fans are very passionate. They get caught up in the storylines and all the things that go into wrestling and all that's good but I wouldn't recommend attacking wrestlers at Hall of Fames."

The WWE icon has heard several theories for the attack taking place, specifically either the attack was a devoted WWE fan or they were looking for a way to get even at Vince McMahon.

Hart said: "I heard various theories and things that were put forward. I heard he was a devoted fan of Vince's that he loved Vince McMahon and I've heard the other way around that he wanted to do harm to Vince and by doing harm to me was doing harm to Vince.

"I don't know which of those is true. I don't care too much to talk about it because that's what they want. They just want the attention. They want the headline. They want us all to talk about it on the radio right now.

"This is the first time I've talked about it. I feel bad it happened. I don't feel bad for him. He got hurt pretty good, I think. Some of the wrestlers that jumped on him landed on me pretty hard by trying to protect me which I appreciate but it's a better left unsaid kind of thing."

After the attack, Hart valiantly finished his speech despite what had just transpired and was then sent to a local hospital just as a precaution to check that no major damage to him had occurred.

Thankfully, none had, and he appeared at WrestleMania 35 that weekend during the Hall of Fame segment of the show.

Fingers crossed we never see an attack like this ever again in WWE.