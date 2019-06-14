After drawing against Argentina in their opening group game, Japan were in need of a win in the Women's World Cup against Scotland on Friday afternoon.

And they managed to do just that as they prevailed 2-1.

Mana Iwabuchi gave the Asian side the lead as she fired a long-range effort past Lee Alexander after 23 minutes.

And they doubled their lead from the penalty spot 14 minutes later.

After Yuika Sugasawa was felled in the box, Japan's striker brushed herself down and sent Alexander the wrong way from 12 yards to double their advantage.

Scotland managed to get a consolation goal with two minutes of normal time remaining, but it was too little too late as Japan held on for a vital three points.

The Japanese have earned themselves a title for being one of the most respectful nations in the world.

And they showed why that is the case once again on Friday.

After the game, the BBC cameras panned to a few Japanese fans, who were cleaning up the Stade de la Route-de-Lorient.

Watch it below:

Pure class. A few sets of fans can certainly learn a thing or two from the Japanese, who continue to be a good example to the rest of the world.

Of course, this isn't the first time this has been done by the Japanese.

Their fans did the very same thing after every game in the 2018 Men's World Cup.

They even did the same after their last 16 defeat to Belgium, despite being knocked out of the tournament.

And a very similar gesture was made by the national team.

After that defeat, where they were 2-0 up but conceded three late goals to be sent home in heartbreaking fashion, Japan's players and staff made sure their changing room was spotless.

And they also left a note saying 'thank you' in Russian.

If only all football fans were as respectful as the Japanese...