Several storylines in the WWE are bugging fans, but if you had to single one out, most fans would pick the Shane McMahon authority storyline.

WWE is currently executing a huge push for Shane-O-Mac where he has defeated The Miz twice since WrestleMania, as well as Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown.

Some speculation has even suggested that Shane could be booked to eventually face Kofi Kingston later this summer for the WWE Championship.

While this booking would infuriate many WWE fans, Kingston himself loves the idea. In fact, he wants to face Vince McMahon as well.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Champion expressed his interest in stepping inside the squared circle with Shane if he becomes a contender for his title.

He said: “I would love to fight Shane, and I would love to get Vince in the ring, too.

"I think it’s really cool that Shane is in this role of walking the line of an authoritative figure, but, at the same time, is an active superstar.

"Shane does some pretty crazy things in the ring, as you see in every single match that he has, so I would love to mix it up with him.”

While Kofi might be fine with facing Shane with his WWE title on the line, many fans will be disappointed if this possible storyline becomes a reality.

It would emphasise exactly why a lot of their talent has been thinking about leaving the company recently, as the creative direction is not as good as it should be as well as underutilising the talent they have.

Considering the form Shane-O-Mac has currently as well with wins over The Awesome One and The Big Dog, there's every possibility as well that he could beat The New Day member for the WWE Championship if they ever faced each other in the ring.

As for a match with Vince McMahon, this is less likely because he's 73 years old and over recent years, the WWE boss has kept himself off TV screens for the vast majority of the time.

If Vince did have a match vs Kingston though, it would be the first match he's had since he lost to Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010 in a No Holds Barred match.

Kofi's next WWE title defense will be at Stomping Grounds on June 23 in a Steel Cage match vs Dolph Ziggler.