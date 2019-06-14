Football

.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both miss out on Europe's most valuable starting XI

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The CIES Football Observatory has recently published a list of the 100 players who have the highest market value across Europe's top five leagues. 

Rankings are worked out by their algorithm, which includes factors like age, contract details, playing position and national team activity. 

Kylian Mbappe tops the latest list, with a valuation of  €252 million. Behind him are Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling, who are worth €219.6m and €207.8m respectively. 

Those three players would combine to make a pretty frightening front three. In fact, creating the most valuable XI in the world, based on these latest rankings, makes rather interesting reading. 

That's partly because there's no space for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The Argentine just misses out as the fourth most valuable player on the list (€167.4m), behind Mbappe, Sterling and Salah. 

Ronaldo is way off the top four, ranking 20th overall, with a worth of €118.1m. 

Although the pair are considered as two of the greatest of all time, they currently miss out on the most valuable XI. 

p1ddblb15v1423top1elkmin11gsf.jpg

Check out the full team below, which would cost a whopping €1,614,300,000 to build from scratch.

Goalkeeper 

Liverpool's Alisson Becker is the most valuable 'keeper on the list, worth €107.5m.

He was a key part of Liverpool's Champions League win and also kept 21 clean sheets in the Premier League, more than anyone else.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the second most valuable goalkeeper on the list, worth €95.2m. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Defenders 

The most valuable defence is dominated by Liverpool players. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most expensive right-back costing €130.2m, while his teammate Andrew Robertson (€88.3m) is the most expensive left-back.

Virgil van Dijk takes one of the centre-back spots with a worth of €112.1m and his partner is Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, who's valued at €105.4m. 

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Midfielders 

The midfield three is formed by Man City and Portugal star Bernardo Silva (€136.9m), Barcelona's Phillipe Coutinho (€129.4m) and Manchester United man Paul Pogba (€125.1m). 

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-MAN UTD

Forwards

As mentioned above, the three most valuable players in the top 100 are all forwards, with Premier League pair Salah (€219.6m) and Sterling (€207.8m) flanking PSG's Mbappe (€252m) up front.  

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-REIMS-PSG

Check out the full XI below, playing a 4-3-3 formation. 

p1ddbjljlp15bd19knnlv7711np69.jpg

Pretty impressive right? Not that it will be any consolation to Messi and Ronaldo, who only make the substitute bench this time around. 

Topics:
Football
Barcelona
Juventus
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again