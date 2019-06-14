The CIES Football Observatory has recently published a list of the 100 players who have the highest market value across Europe's top five leagues.

Rankings are worked out by their algorithm, which includes factors like age, contract details, playing position and national team activity.

Kylian Mbappe tops the latest list, with a valuation of €252 million. Behind him are Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling, who are worth €219.6m and €207.8m respectively.

Those three players would combine to make a pretty frightening front three. In fact, creating the most valuable XI in the world, based on these latest rankings, makes rather interesting reading.

That's partly because there's no space for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine just misses out as the fourth most valuable player on the list (€167.4m), behind Mbappe, Sterling and Salah.

Ronaldo is way off the top four, ranking 20th overall, with a worth of €118.1m.

Although the pair are considered as two of the greatest of all time, they currently miss out on the most valuable XI.

Check out the full team below, which would cost a whopping €1,614,300,000 to build from scratch.

Goalkeeper

Liverpool's Alisson Becker is the most valuable 'keeper on the list, worth €107.5m.

He was a key part of Liverpool's Champions League win and also kept 21 clean sheets in the Premier League, more than anyone else.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the second most valuable goalkeeper on the list, worth €95.2m.

Defenders

The most valuable defence is dominated by Liverpool players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most expensive right-back costing €130.2m, while his teammate Andrew Robertson (€88.3m) is the most expensive left-back.

Virgil van Dijk takes one of the centre-back spots with a worth of €112.1m and his partner is Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, who's valued at €105.4m.

Midfielders

The midfield three is formed by Man City and Portugal star Bernardo Silva (€136.9m), Barcelona's Phillipe Coutinho (€129.4m) and Manchester United man Paul Pogba (€125.1m).

Forwards

As mentioned above, the three most valuable players in the top 100 are all forwards, with Premier League pair Salah (€219.6m) and Sterling (€207.8m) flanking PSG's Mbappe (€252m) up front.

Check out the full XI below, playing a 4-3-3 formation.

Pretty impressive right? Not that it will be any consolation to Messi and Ronaldo, who only make the substitute bench this time around.