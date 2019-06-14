Franck Ribery had a standout year in 2013.

The French winger scored 22 times and recorded 18 assists that year as he helped Bayern Munich to five trophies.

He was the star man as the German side won the Bundesliga, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, German Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

But, it wasn't enough to win the Ballon d'Or that year, with Ribery finishing third.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both at the peak of their powers.

The Portuguese international won the award after scoring 66 times and recording 15 assists in 2013.

And Messi finished second, scoring 42 times and creating 15 goals.

But, despite them both having much better stats than Ribery, the French winger has time and time again expressed his fury that he didn't win the award.

Shortly after the award was given out, Ribery bemoaned how Ronaldo had won 'nothing' that year and that he deserved it.

In January 2018, he claimed that he was 'robbed' of the award.

Earlier this year, Ribery said he was 'disgusted' with the outcome and had still not let it go.

And, in a recent interview with L'Equipe, he's once again called it an 'injustice'.

"More than a disappointment. It's the biggest injustice of my career," he told L'Equipe, per Goal.

"Not only for me, for many people. I was on top and I finished 3rd.

"I had nothing to envy Ronaldo or Messi that year. I say it in all humility because it is the truth."

Oh, give it a rest, Franck.

While he helped his side win five trophies that season, Ronaldo, who scored a ridiculous 66 goals that season, clearly deserved to win the award.

Ribery is probably the only person in the world that think he deserved to win it instead.

And it appears he's never going to let it go.