It's five years since everyone thought Raheem Sterling had scored an absolute screamer.

England faced Italy in their opening game of the 2014 World Cup, with a win for either side being huge in a group that also featured Uruguay.

Costa Rica were the fourth team but they were never going to go through, obviously.

And as England hunted for their perfect start in the group, they got a perfect start in the game.

Sterling, playing in his first World Cup after his first full senior season with Liverpool, lashed the ball into the top corner from all of 25 yards just minutes in.

The entire country erupted as the net bulged and the scoreboard changed to 1-0; it was one of the all-time great World Cup moments for England.

Only, it also wasn't.

As it never actually went in.

It was quite strange that Sterling nor any other England player celebrated the 'goal' but their reasoning of 'it wasn't a goal' was sound.

The ball had actually just hit the side-netting in a funny way, causing it to roll back down it as though it had flown into the back of it.

England would go on to lose the game, though.

Sterling's clubmate Daniel Sturridge equalised after Claudio Marchisio put Italy ahead, but Mario Balotelli, who would join Sturridge and Sterling at Liverpool after the tournament, bagged the winner on 50 minutes.

Despite the game's apparent importance, neither England or Italy would progress in the end.

Italy would lose both of their remaining games, while England lost to Uruguay and drew to Costa Rica to finish bottom.

Yes, Costa Rica topped the group and would eventually reach the quarter-finals.

Sadly, Sterling hitting the side netting would end up being the most memorable moment of England's World Cup.

And nothing really sums up their performance better than that.