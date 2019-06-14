Many wrestling fans are saying a new wrestling war has broken out between WWE and AEW.

AEW has caught the attention of the wrestling world after their impressive first show, Double or Nothing, demonstrated that they could be a viable alternative to WWE.

Due to this, many fans believe a new wrestling war is starting between WWE and AEW, one which could eventually reach the heights of the famous Monday Night Wars between WWF and WCW.

Rey Mysterio, who was with WCW during the Monday Night Wars, recently commented on the rise of AEW on Wrestling Inc's WINCLY podcast.

Mysterio said AEW is great for business as it will force everyone to do their best to make sure they are the best.

He said: "It's affected it that now there is competition and competition has always known to been good. That is something we're all gonna have to face and step up our game for talent, behind the scenes, everybody.

"For me and my son now, competition is going to be very heavy for him as well. They are gonna wanna see comparisons between my son and myself. He is much taller and heavier than me.

"Will he ever be able to do a high-flying style like his old man? I'd be very amazed if he pulls my style off. I think he can, but it's a matter if he wants to.

"But at the end of the day, this is great for business in general. We're all gonna wanna do our best to become the best. I don't think there is better options than wanting to be the best at your brand."

However, The Master of the 619 also made it clear that we're not in the middle of another wrestling war like the Monday Night Wars just yet, but he believes flashbacks of that era of wrestling are on their way if everyone keeps working hard.

He said: "It still hasn't because it's not out there fully yet. But I'm sure there's gonna be some flashbacks to all of us that were in that Monday Night Wars era.

"But the buzz is going around already and a lot of people are either gonna crank up their energy level or be confused and be like, 'What's going on?' But I think it's gonna be the other way around and everyone wants to work hard at their craft."

We're going to have to wait a couple of months or so once AEW starts their weekly show later this year to see if WWE vs AEW will be another wrestling war like the Monday Night Wars.

Nevertheless, it's a good time to be a wrestling fan.