Frank Lampard is close to making an emotional return to Chelsea.

Lampard is expected to take over as manager from Maurizio Sarri, who is set to leave the club for Juventus after just one season in west London.

There have been question marks around Lampard's lack of experience in management.

The 40-year-old has been a manager for just one season as he led Derby County to the Championship play-off final.

But, despite his inexperience, Chelsea have identified him as the man to replace Sarri.

Didier Drogba, Lampard's former teammate, believes Lampard is 'ready' to take the job at Chelsea.

“I think it is a very good option for the club," Drogba said earlier this week, per Goal.

"He has done well with Derby, you know, taking the team to the play-off final and I think it is a very good option for the club.

“So he is never going to be ready, then? Does he have to wait until he is 40 or 50 to be ready?

"I think it depends on your experience and depends on your desire to succeed and do it. If he feels ready I don’t think it is too early.”

And, according to the Sun, Drogba could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge as well this summer.

They report that Lampard wants Drogba to be part of his backroom staff and is talking to the Ivorian about a role as striker coach.

So that means not one, not two, but three Chelsea legends could be on their way back to the club this summer.

That's because another favourite, Petr Cech, is also set to return to the club as technical director.

The return of all three would surely be met with sheer excitement from Chelsea fans.

The Sun go on to add that Lampard wants Jody Morris, his current number two at Derby, to be his assistant.

And Shay Given is also being lined up to be goalkeeping coach.

But there is currently no plans to bring in John Terry, who is currently assistant manager at Aston Villa.