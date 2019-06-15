We all know the story very well, don't we? Liverpool vs Barcelona, May 7, 2019.

The Reds went into the game 3-0 down from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

But Anfield witnessed a classic European night under the lights.

Divock Origi started the comeback in the seventh minute before Georginio Wijnaldum scored a brace to make it 3-3 on aggregate.

Origi then popped up again in the 79th minute to make it 4-3 to Liverpool. Comeback complete.

Jurgen Klopp's side went on to win the whole competition, beating Tottenham in the final just a few weeks later.

It was Liverpool's sixth European Cup - and much-deserved silverware after such a strong season.

But spare a thought for Barca, whose dreams of another treble crumbled on Merseyside.

Lionel Messi has already spoken publically about how the defeat has played on his mind ever since.

This week, Luis Suarez also opened up about the fallout from that night - calling it one of the worst experiences of his life.

"The days after back in Barcelona were the worst moments of my life and career along with the 2014 World Cup, I wanted to disappear from the world," he said speaking to Fox Sports.

"I didn't want to take my children to school, everyone could see I was in a very bad way, I had days I didn't want to do anything, they were very difficult moments."

Talk about taking it hard. Suarez was then also asked if he or his teammates ever thought Liverpool could mount an unlikely comeback.

"I didn't see it because we are Barcelona and we thought we'd have two or three chances to score," he continued.

"But we became nervous, we gave stupid passes away, we didn't show the right attitude. When the first goal came we didn't know how to react, we knew we had really messed up.

"After the game in the dressing room no-one could say anything, there was sadness, bitterness and disappointment because we knew we'd given an awful image."

Liverpool pulled off a famous comeback on that special night in May. But for every winner, there's a loser on the other side - and Barca players seem to have taken this defeat very hard.