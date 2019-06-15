We've officially witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo's first season as a Juventus player - and it was one to remember.

Few actually believed he was going to leave Real Madrid, even after he said he would after winning the 2018 Champions League.

There was plenty of speculation, of course, but he was synonymous with the club and their star player.

But early July saw him swap the white for black and white stripes, move to Turin, and begin a new chapter in his career.

And after his debut season, Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to send a message to the fans.

"What an unforgettable season!" he wrote. "New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles!

"I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderful way I was welcomed in Italy! You’re a very important part of our victories!

"Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the Portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You’ll always have a special place in my heart!"

Ronaldo also took the moment to celebrate his achievements this season - and there were plenty.

"Personally, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievements I’ve had so far in 2019," he said.

- Italian Supercup winning goal;

- Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals;

- Nations League win and hat-trick;

- First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League;

- First Player to win 10 UEFA titles;

- First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League;

- First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019;

"See you soon! Together we’ll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I’m counting on you!"

It'll certainly be interesting to see if Ronaldo can come close to matching his debut season in the next campaign.

You can be pretty certain that the then-35-year-old will have plenty to celebrate once more.