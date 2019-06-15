Lucas Leiva had a poor start to his career at Liverpool.

A lot was expected of the Brazilian, who signed from Gremio for £5 million in 2007.

But Lucas failed to impress in his first few years for the Reds.

Lucas eventually changed position from an attacking midfielder to a defensive midfielder.

And, as every game went by, he won more and more support from Liverpool fans.

In total, he would stay at Anfield for 10 seasons.

He made 347 appearances and scored seven goals for the Merseyside club, while helping them to a League Cup triumph in 2012.

By the time he left for Lazio in 2017, Lucas was regarded as a hero by Liverpool fans.

And fans of the English outfit have retained that same love for him.

Last year, in his first season for Lazio, Liverpool supporters played a big role in him being named the Italian club's player of the season.

Lazio held their player of the season vote in a Twitter pole that was hijacked by Liverpool fans, who tried their best to ensure Lucas won the award.

And their effort paid off, as Lucas won the award with 71% of the vote.

And they're doing their best to help him win from the second straight year.

Lazio are currently holding the exact same vote to see which of their players is named player of the year.

Lucas, Felipe Caicedo and Sergej Mikinkovic were the nominees for the first semi-final.

And, with help from Liverpool fans, Lucas managed to win by a landslide, finishing with 88% of the vote.

Incredible. Liverpool fans' love for Lucas really knows no bounds.

The job is not done though. Lucas will now need Liverpool fans' help in the final, which is likely to be held on the weekend.

But, judging by the results of the semi-final, it's almost inevitable that Lucas will win Lazio's player of the year award for the second consecutive season.