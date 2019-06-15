Football

Jodie Taylor celebrates her goal (John Walton/PA).

England reach Women’s World Cup knockout stages with win over Argentina

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

England secured a place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup as Jodie Taylor’s second-half finish earned them a 1-0 win against Argentina in Le Havre.

Euro 2017 top-scorer Taylor turned the ball in at the back post just after the hour mark as she met a Beth Mead delivery at the end of a good move.

It had been a frustrating game up to that point for the Lionesses, with Nikita Parris seeing a 29th-minute penalty saved by Vanina Correa.

The goalkeeper thwarted Phil Neville’s side with further impressive stops to keep out strikes from Mead and Parris before Taylor’s goal broke Argentina’s dogged resistance.

Having sealed progress to the next round after taking six points from two matches, England will head into their final Group D game, against Japan in Nice on Wednesday, looking to cement top spot in the pool.

Topics:
Women’s World Cup
Women's Sport
Football

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again