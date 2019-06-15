Divock Origi was Liverpool's rather unlikely hero in the latter stages of last season's Champions League campaign.

The Belgian scored twice in the semi-final comeback against Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp's side were 3-0 down from the first leg, but the striker, who was only playing due to Roberto Firmino's injury, got the comeback started early on at Anfield.

A double from Georginio Wijnaldum made it all square on aggregate before Origi then tipped the tie in Liverpool's favour with 10 minutes to play.

But he wasn't done there.

Origi was named on the substitutes bench in the final against Tottenham but came on just before the hour mark and wrapped the game up with an 87th-minute strike as Liverpool won 2-0.

So despite being a squad player for most of the season, he ended up scoring three of his team's most important goals.

In fact, Origi's goalscoring record in the latter stages of the Champions League is quite enviable.

Across his entire career, the striker has a 100% shot conversion rate in the competition - yes, he's only played eight games, but he's still scored with every effort he's had.

He's also scored more times at the semi-final and final stages than a certain football legend too.

Origi's three goals mean he's doing better than Theirry Henry, who managed just one strike at the same stages throughout his career.

That's pretty impressive, considering Henry played in three times the amount of games.

The Frenchman first reached the Champions League semi-final in 1998 with Monaco - and that's when he scored his only goal.

It wasn't enough though, as Monaco were beaten 6-4 on aggregate by Juventus.

Henry's next appearance in the semi's came eight years later with Arsenal. The Gunners squeezed past Villareal into the final, where they were beaten by Barca.

The Frenchman captained his side but failed to score.

In 2008, now playing for the Blaugrana, Henry reached the last four again and featured in both legs as the La Liga side were knocked out by Manchester United.

He also played twice more the following season, once against Chelsea in a semi-final final first leg, then against United again in the final - this time, he was on the winning side, but still didn't score.

Throughout his career, Henry played on the biggest stage nine times but managed only one goal.

So, in theory - does that makes Origi a better big game striker? Probably not, but it's still fun to suggest otherwise.