Bray Wyatt is one of only a handful of superstars in the WWE right now that is going over with the audience thanks to his booking.

Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segments have been the highlight of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live whenever they have appeared on the show.

Yet, the man himself hasn't wrestled in an actual match yet since he started the new Firefly Fun House gimmick back in April earlier this year.

In fact, he hasn't had a match on TV since he was still teaming up with Matt Hardy as The Deleters of Worlds in a Raw Tag Team title match vs The B-Team and The Revival. That was back in August last year.

He hasn't wrestled an actual match since he faced Baron Corbin in a No Disqualification match at a house show at the end of December. Well, that could all soon be about to change.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Wyatt is slated to be at this Monday's Raw taping in Los Angeles.

Johnson did add that while there is no confirmation that he will appear live on the show, as opposed to another Firefly Fun House segment airing, it will be the first time in a while that he will be physically present at the taping.

Considering the popularity behind Wyatt's gimmick at the moment, WWE might delay his in-ring return to build more momentum behind him.

So although we could physically see him on Raw this week, he may not have a match for some time.

Then again, Stomping Grounds is just around the corner and reports have stated that WWE is struggling to sell tickets for the show.

Certainly booking Wyatt's in-ring return for the event on Raw this week, which will be the go-home show before Stomping Grounds, might encourage more people to buy a ticket.

Due to the diverseness of Wyatt's new gimmick, many fans are worried that WWE won't be able to book him correctly inside the squared circle.

Until he physically appears in the WWE, all we can do is hope and keep our fingers crossed.