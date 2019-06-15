Football

The youngster enjoys a massive height advantage over most of his opponents.

One of Sevilla's U12 players absolutely towers over his opponents

At youth age, you occasionally find a player who is much bigger than their opponents.

Take Romelu Lukaku for example.

The Belgian forward looked like a grown man when he emerged for Anderlecht's first team at the tender age of 16.

It was his height and strength that meant he was able to compete in Belgium's top tier, scoring 19 goals in 45 appearances before his 17th birthday.

And he was also huge at the age of 13.

An image has previously gone viral of Lukaku towering over both his opponent and the referee... at just 13 years old.

View that image below:

p1ddd8vlm71kdjq131i551rl65nr9.jpg

And it appears one player in Sevilla's youth academy is enjoying a height advantage similar to what Lukaku once enjoyed.

Sevilla's U12s played in the Ciutat Esportiva group stage against Villarreal on Friday.

And Villarreal posted images of the game, one of which showed one of Sevilla's players completely towering over one of their own players.

View it below:

p1ddd9a3fvaqc11mm4cce481so6b.jpg

La Liga also got involved on Instagram.

They uploaded an image of the same player, with the caption 'big man'.

They also joked that his teammate was his 'son'.

p1ddd9ie5n1h093qc1gnedh818kke.jpg

What are they feeding this kid?!

Funnily enough, that was the exact same question that a fan asked Sevilla's Twitter page after seeing the image.

And they preferred to keep their cards close to their chest, joking that it was a 'club secret'.

Despite the height advantage enjoyed by this Sevilla youngster, Villarreal were still able to win the game and progress to the second round of the competition, where they will face Getafe on Saturday.

It just goes to show that height isn't everything in football...

