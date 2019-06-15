The transfer merry-go-round already seems to have begun with Real Madrid announcing Luka Jovic and looking close to completing deals for Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy.

Barcelona are rumoured to have sewn up deals for Matthijs De Ligt and Antoine Griezmann, although the Catalans are remaining tight-lipped about any incoming players after having their fingers burned by the Frenchman last season.

One name that dominated the column inches in the immediate aftermath of the final game of last season was Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Frankly, for a World Cup winner, he was absolutely pathetic in United’s loss to Cardiff, their first against that opponent since 1954.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was looking for a leader on the pitch, he couldn’t find it in the marauding midfielder.

However, we all know that Pogba has it in him to be ‘the man.’ Suggestions that he’s lacking motivation because of the quality of players around him isn’t without foundation.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that rumours continue to surface as to the player moving elsewhere too.

Discussions a year ago with Barcelona came to nothing, and Real Madrid seem to have cooled their interest again, no doubt due in no small part to Pogba’s interfering agent, Mino Raiola.

Going back to Juventus remains a possibility, but if United can sign the right calibre of player, then there’s no reason whatsoever why Pogba would move from the red half of Manchester.

To that end, going all-in for Griezmann, his team-mate at international level, makes a lot of sense.

There’s an awful lot of chatter on social media and elsewhere about the French striker’s €120m release clause, but, strangely, nowhere close to the same noise when Gareth Bale’s name is mentioned as a possible capture, despite him costing almost as much, being almost a year older and also much more injury prone.

It’s clear from the multitude of videos seen online, particularly those from before and during the World Cup tournament last summer, that Pogba and Griezmann share a brotherly bond.