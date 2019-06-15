After six years at Inter Milan, it seems Mauro Icardi is nearing the exit door at the San Siro.

Despite finishing the 2017-18 season as Serie A top scorer with 28 goals to his name, he could only find the net 11 times last term.

But it was off-field antics which continued to throw his future into doubt.

Most recently, Icardi refused to play in Inter’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna in February after he was stripped of the captaincy.

This joined a long list of events that affected his relationship with the club.

The first bump in the road came in 2016 when Inter ultras demanded the stripping of the armband after Icardi criticised them in his book.

His agent and wife Wanda also liked to stir the pot, discussing his release clause whilst claiming numerous teams wanted his signature in order to gain an improved deal at Inter.

This came before she confirmed he wouldn’t be signing a new contract mid-way through last season which proved to be the final nail in the coffin, as the captaincy was then given to Samir Handanovic.

And after the recent appointment of Antonio Conte as the new boss at the San Siro, it’s very likely his days are numbered now.

Juventus and Napoli have led a list of clubs reportedly interested in signing the forward this summer.

However, there could now be another potential destination on the cards for Icardi.

That’s because David Beckham has made contact with the Argentine in the hopes of luring him to his new Inter Miami side, according to Argentine news outlet telam.

Miami, who are owned by Beckham, will join the MLS in 2020 meaning Icardi will have to wait another year before gracing a football pitch again.

The former England captain is wanting to build a bumper team when his side enter the league and reportedly have Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez and Antonio Valencia in their sights too.