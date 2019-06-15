The 2019/20 Premier League fixtures were released on Thursday and fans have been marking important dates in their calendars ever since.

It's Liverpool who will kick off the campaign, playing host to newly promoted Norwich on Friday, August 9.

Champions Manchester City are then in action a day later, before Sunday showcases a massive opening weekend game between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Of course, not everyone can get to a stadium in person, so many settle for sitting back and watching games on TV instead.

But the upcoming season is likely to be the most expensive yet.

Sky Sports hold a majority of the rights and will show 128 games between August and May. BT Sport have 52 matches, while Amazon Prime have also brought the rights to 20 games.

So, if football fans want to watch games on all of those platforms, subscriptions to three different services are required.

According to the Daily Mail, signing up to watch all of those games would cost a whopping £900.

Per their figures, the cost per month of Sky Sports can be up to £67.50, while BT Sport is £29.99.

The season runs for nine months, so to ensure you won't miss a game, that's nine months of membership.

It will also cost £7.99 to sign up to Amazon Prime, should fans want to watch the two weeks of Premier League football they broadcast.

The online streaming service has rights to every midweek fixture played between December 3 and December 5, while they will also show all 10 Boxing Day games.

Luckily, that means just one month of subscription will cover both of those match weeks, but it still means spending more money than last year.

It's hard to believe that anyone would want to spend £900 on watching the Premier League next season, and it seems once again that most fans are being priced out of the beautiful game.

Modern football, eh?