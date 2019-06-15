Thanks to his success outside of the WWE, John Cena has taken a step back from the squared circle over the past few years, switching from a full-time superstar to a part-timer.

The 16-time world champion's acting career has taken off in recent years, meaning he hasn't been available for full-time storylines in the WWE.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena wanted to make sure everyone knew that despite his lack of appearances for the WWE over recent years, he still loves the company.

He said: “There are tremendous opportunities that are being presented that I certainly want to take advantage of, but I could spend all my time talking about WWE. I truly love the company, I love the brand.

"I just constantly take assessment of myself. I remember, if you jump in the way back machine to 2009, then again in 2012 and again in 2015, people are constantly asking, ‘Well, when are you done?’

"That’s a conversation I’ll have with myself when I am a step slower and I feel I can’t keep up.”

When Cena does decide to come back to the WWE for a little bit, the man himself isn't sure what kind of role he will have.

However, the 16-time world champion has expressed an interest in working as a coach at WWE's Performance Center.

He said: “I’m not sure what my role is, but I know WWE is my family and, as long as they’ll have me, I’ll never leave. Heck, I’ll go coach in Orlando [at the WWE Performance Center]. It would be so shameful for that experience and performance wisdom to go to no one.

"Whether I had the opportunity to do Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Or Fast and the Furious, or if I had none of that going on and I just had idle time, I would be having the same conversation with myself.

"I need to define what my new role is. That’s the conversation I’m having with myself at 42 after performing for 16 years straight.”

Cena is one of the most passionate superstars in WWE history and it would be great to see him pass on that knowledge to the superstars of WWE's future at the Performance Center to keep that passion in the business.