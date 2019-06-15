Tyson Fury’s remarkable boxing comeback continues tonight as he takes on Tom Schwarz in New York.

It’s been a year since Fury took to the ring for his first comeback fight against Wladimir Klitschko.

It was victory against the same opponent in 2015 that appeared to send Fury on a downward spiral.

Depression fuelled by drugs and alcohol, Fury wasn’t in a good place and weighed almost 400 pounds.

But the way he picked himself off the canvas during his controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in December epitomised his bouncebackability.

Outside the ring, Fury’s story is the ultimate rags to riches tale.

When he first started dating childhood sweetheart Paris, now his wife and mother to his five kids, Fury slept in a caravan outside his parent’s house.

In fact, ahead of his first clash with Klitschko, Fury and his team stayed in caravans for training camps.

Hence the nickname ‘Gypsy King’.

Fast forward to today and Fury is set to pocket a cool £10m in his Las Vegas debut against Schwarz.

In February, he signed an ESPN fight deal worth a reported £80m.

And Fury certainly enjoys splashing the cash.

Instead of a caravan, Fury now owns a ridiculous-looking mansion in Marbella worth a reported £6m.

Fury uploaded an image on his Instagram in front a ginormous Roman-like building, writing: "New house had to treat myself. Been a long time coming."

His family home, however, is in Morecambe.

He also has quite an incredible car collection.

His latest purchase was a £166,000 red Ferrari Portofino, which joined the Rolls Royce Dawn he brought for £282,000 last year.

As well as a £240,000 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, Fury has a variety of Range Rovers in white, grey and camouflage.

Then there is Fury’s wardrobe.

A Muhammad Ali suit, a Batman outfit and a yellow Gianni Versace robe.

Fury has got quite the fashion sense.

A browse on his Instagram shows Fury is partial to a designer label.

Then there was that chinchilla fur coat he wore two years ago that caused plenty of controversy - more than 200 chinchillas are killed to create a single coat.

The price of that coat? Just the £9,000.

Fury may well treat himself to another expensive purchase if he can get the better of Schwarz in Vegas tonight.