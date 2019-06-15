It's been exactly one year since Cristiano Ronaldo put in one of the best performances in the modern World Cup era.

Spain vs Portugal always had the potential to be the tie of the group stages: and the game more than lived up to it's potential.

It eventually ended a 3-3 draw and would go down as one of the most memorable games in recent World Cup history.

And Ronaldo more than made his mark on the game.

The Portuguese superstar opened the scoring for his side after just four minutes as he scored from the penalty spot.

Spain equalised 20 minutes later through Diego Costa, only for Ronaldo to strike again just before half-time and give his side the lead at the break.

But the Spaniard's took control of the game in the second half.

Costa restored parity through Costa after 55 minutes and Nacho would give his side the lead three minutes later.

It looked as if Portugal were down and out going into the closing stages.

But up stepped Ronaldo to score an incredible free-kick for Portugal with minutes of normal time remaining to earn his side a point.

It turned out to be one of the best free-kicks of his career and it came at an extremely important time too.

What a goal. David de Gea got absolutely no where near it.

According to the Sun, his free-kick was 24.31 yards out and travelled at 60.5mph en route to hitting the back of the net.

Both he and Portugal did not kick on from that morale boosting result against Spain.

The now Juventus striker struck an early goal to give Portugal a narrow 1-0 win against Morroco, before a draw to Iran saw them progress to the knockout rounds.

But they would be defeated 2-1 by Uruguay in the last 16 as they crashed out of the competition.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, his free-kick did not win the Goal of the Tournament.

That award went to Benjamin Pavard, who struck an incredible swerving effort against Argentina in the last 16.