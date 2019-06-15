AEW's rise has put the wrestling world on notice after their fantastic debut show, Double or Nothing, showed they can be a viable alternative to WWE.

AEW has some of the best wrestlers in the business in their promotion such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

They can put on a show in the ring, and fans want to see it. Just yesterday, AEW sold out their All Out show in Chicago on August 31 in just 15 minutes.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon and WWE are surprised by the momentum AEW has managed to achieve in such a short amount of time.

Meltzer said, via Reddit user hall198: "I heard that there are people counting the days there. A lot of people are counting the days.

"Everyone wants out..I don't want to say everybody cause Roman Reigns doesn't want out, but....they were just in town and....yeesh.

"They (WWE) didnt expect this momentum (AEW) to keep growing. I'm sure that (WWE) would have thought that it was beginners luck the first time, but now they can't say that, but this has gotten stronger (AEW) with each show and the momentum is insane.

"Vince has a lot on his plate right now....this is not something he saw coming."

It's not surprising to hear that so many people from the WWE have contacted AEW as WWE's programming at the moment has not been reaching the standard many expect.

However, if what Meltzer has said about WWE is true, at least now they've recognised the problem which they have within their own company and they can work on improving it in order to keep fans watching their product and not AEW.

We've already seen this come into action with the creation of the 24/7 Championship. Although TV ratings haven't exactly improved, the 24/7 title is one of the most talked about titles amongst fans.

The antics of the title has created a huge number of views on WWE's YouTube videos related to the title, and now fans are gradually tuning in to Raw and SmackDown each week to find out what happens to the title next.

Now, all WWE has to do is to replicate that kind of creativity with the rest of the storylines in their programming to make sure they don't lose more talent to AEW.