When thinking of the most successful clubs in the world, a handful spring to mind straight away.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are renowned for dominating competitions time and time again.

However, when it comes to the most successful club in the world based on the number of trophies won, none of those sides top the world leaderboard.

In fact, they’re not even in the top five, according to a chart created by Goal.com which shows the top 30 most successful clubs in the world.

Barcelona, one of the biggest giants in club football, are actually the sixth most successful team in the world when it comes to winning trophies.

Real Madrid trail Barca by one trophy and one place in the table whilst Bayern can label themselves the 14th most successful side.

As for Manchester United, they can only occupy 12th spot whilst Liverpool sit 18th with 59 pieces of silverware to their name.

But who is the most successful football club in world football?

Well, that title goes to Egyptian side Al Ahly.

Known as ‘The Club of the Century’, the Egyptian Premier League outfit, who are managed by Martin Lasarte, have won a total of 118 trophies since their formation in 1907.

Incredible achievement.

Al Ahly are the dominant force in Egypt having won the league 11 times in the last 14 seasons.

They are followed by Scottish Premier League side Rangers who are currently the most successful club in Europe with 115 titles to their name.

Uruguayan sides Club Nacional de Football and Club Atletico Penarol follow in third and fourth respectively before Celtic claim fifth.

Other notable teams in there include Porto who sit 10th, Ajax in 13th, Juventus claim 15th and AC Milan clinch 24th.

Have a look at the full table below: