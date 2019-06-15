Conor McGregor hasn't had a fight for UFC since he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October, and while he's served a suspension in that time, that ban has been over for some time.

McGregor's suspension for his actions in the brawl after UFC 229 ended at the start of April. We're two months removed from then and he still hasn't had a fight, nor has he been booked for one.

Many UFC fans believe Notorious has been turning down offers to fight, as the Irishman has been called out by several fighters to step foot inside the Octagon. However, Dana White has said that this isn't the case.

Speaking to BT Sport, the UFC President claimed that McGregor has always been a fighter that has been willing to take on any challenge no matter what.

White said, via MMA Fighting: “No, Conor hasn’t turned down anything. Listen, Ali can say whatever, Conor doesn’t turn down fights, period.

“Conor has been one of the most stand up [guys], when things get crazy and most people pull out of fights, Conor McGregor stays in. McGregor isn’t afraid to fight anyone so that is absolutely false.”

White believes as well that, despite the fact we're in June and UFC books their events several months in advance, McGregor will step foot inside the Octagon in 2019.

He said: “Conor’s in a position where he’s sitting back right now, I think waiting to see how this whole thing plays out with all these guys but he should pop up soon.

"Yeah, I think we’ll see him this year.”

If there's one fight Notorious would return to the Octagon in a heartbeat for, it would be with Khabib, but he's not going to get that fight anytime soon.

Nurmagomedov will look to unify the lightweight division later this year when he faces interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier on September 7 at UFC 242.

After that, The Eagle still won't fight McGregor as he believes Conor doesn't deserve a rematch against him as he doesn't fight often enough.

Plus, Khabib believes there are other fighters, like Tony Ferguson, who is above McGregor in the pecking order in the lightweight division.

Fighters like Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje have all called out Notorious to no avail, so there's plenty of fighters out there for him to face.