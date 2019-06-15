Ever since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley looks like not only a happier wrestler but also a happier person overall.

Moxley has already had a couple of matches outside of the WWE, including beating Juice Robinson in NJPW to win the IWGP US Championship.

The former WWE superstar has two matches currently booked for AEW as well after making his surprise debut for the promotion after the main event of their first-ever show, Double or Nothing.

Speaking to TMZ Sports earlier this week, Moxley revealed how excited he was with returning to the independent scene after so many years with the WWE.

He said, via Fightful: "The last month or so, the last few weeks especially, have been really great just being a professional wrestler. Just got back from Japan for two successful shows over there.

Moxley added how rejuvenated he feels working on the independent scene again and away from WWE.

"I feel like I'm 18 again, right now. I'm just chomping at the bit to get in the ring. I'm like a little kid again.

"It could be all downhill. It could be a sharp decline, but I'm excited about the future. I could wrestle until I'm 100. Stem cell research, you never know.

"I have a lot of fans around the world that have stuck with me through thick and thin. And now they are AEW fans. They might be WWE fans too. That's cool. There's enough room for everybody."

Moxley hasn't lost since leaving WWE, participating in three matches, two in NJPW and one in Northeast Wrestling.

As previously mentioned, Moxley defeated Robinson in NJPW to become the IWGP US Champion. He then went on to beat Shota Umino at NJPW Dominion.

Last night, he had his third match since leaving WWE, beating fellow AEW star Darby Allin at Northeast Wrestling's Brass City Brawl event.

Moxley has some big matches coming up in AEW as well. He'll face Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29, before taking on Kenny Omega at All Out on August 31.

Matches like the ones listed above have got Moxley excited to wrestle again, and many fans can't wait to see him compete in the ring as well.