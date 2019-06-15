Manchester United fans expected - and still expect - a squad overhaul after a terrible end to the 2018/19 campaign.

Without significant ins and outs, the Red Devils are unlikely to pose a significant threat to the clubs competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

There has been some activity at Old Trafford over the past few weeks. Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have both left the club on free transfers, while Welsh winger Daniel James has signed from Swansea City in a deal worth around £15 million.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer requires top talent in multiple positions in order to improve his unconvincing squad.

It wasn’t that long ago United were competing with Europe’s biggest clubs for the world’s best players. But that simply isn’t the case at this moment in time.

For example, look at Real Madrid’s transfer activity this summer.

They’ve already signed Rodrygo (£40 million), Ferland Mendy (£43 million), Eder Militao (£45 million), Luka Jovic (£54 million), and Eden Hazard (£90 million).

This is a club who are serious about rebuilding their squad and challenging for the biggest trophies next season.

United fans are disillusioned and have every right to feel that way.

But they haven’t lost their sense of humour as this brilliantly apt video, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, proves.

Watch it here…

Mr Burns is Man Utd and his bowling ball is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could become United’s second summer signing if they agree to pay Crystal Palace a fee in the region of £50 million.

But as the ball reaches the pins, it rolls off into the gutter and turns into Ashley Young - United’s new captain for next season.

In the lane next to Mr Burns is Ned Flanders’ bowling team, representing Real Madrid.

Every ball they throw represents one of Madrid’s summer signings - Hazard, Jovic and so on - and all result in a strike.

One United fan tweeted: ‘It physically pains me how true this is 😂😭’

‘The difference between a football club and a business,’ wrote another.

Poor United fans.

Let’s hope for their sake that Ed Woodward pulls his finger out before the start of the 2019/20 campaign.