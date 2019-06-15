It’s safe to say, there is a good chance Paul Pogba won’t be wearing Manchester United colours next season.

The French midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford recently and it seems he is edging closer to the exit door.

However, it has previously been reported that United won’t let their number six leave without pocketing at least £150 million.

That hasn’t stopped him being linked with Real Madrid though.

The Spaniards have already spent over £270 million this window, including the signing of former Chelsea star Eden Hazard for around £130 million.

That said, it remains unlikely that Madrid will swoop for Pogba, despite Zinedine Zidane’s interest, if they are to keep within the boundaries of financial fair play.

However, Pogba is eager to force a move to the Bernabeu and is even set to hand in a transfer request, according to Spanish news outlet ABC.

And he will join a long list of former Premier League stars who have used the same method to force a transfer to Madrid.

Xabi Alonso handed in a transfer request whilst at Liverpool in 2009 before Spurs duo Luka Modric and Gareth Bale did the exact same a few years later.

Madrid are keen to offload close to £300 million worth of talent this summer which could see them wave goodbye to Bale, James Rodriguez and Mateo Kovacic.

That could pave way for them to capture Pogba’s signature but matching United’s asking price may be a stretch too far.

If all fails though, the midfielder could make a return to Juventus.

Representatives of both clubs have already met in London, according to reports and it could prove to be the perfect plan B for Pogba.