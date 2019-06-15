The merry-go-round of players moving between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund looks set to take another spin this summer.

News has emerged today that centre-back Mats Hummels is on the brink of making a shock return to Dortmund, having jumped ship for Bayern Munich in 2016.

Hummels time at Dortmund was littered with success - the World Cup winner was part of a side that not only ended Bayern’s monopoly in Germany, but marched all the way to the Champions League final.

Sadly, they would go on to lose that 2013 Wembley showpiece, to Bayern no less.

With the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze swapping the Dortmund yellow for the famous Bayern red, it was only a matter of time before Hummels followed in their footsteps.

Bayern swooped, snapping up the domineering defender for £30 million strengthening the hold of their dynasty in Germany.

Hummels would go on to win three consecutive Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena but European glory, one of his chief reasons for choosing Bayern, continues to elude him.

Now, the 30-year-old has seen his influence wane under Niko Kovac, starting on just 20 occasions in the league this season.

With French World-Cup winning defender Lucas Hernandez on the way from Atletico Madrid, Hummels could find it very difficult to secure significant playing time in the coming years.

On top of all of that, Hummels lost his spot in the German national side.

As a result, he could be set to follow in Gotze’s footsteps once again by returning the Westfalen Stadion this summer.

With Hummels turning 31 in December, Bayern are only too happy to try and cash in on the defender.

According to Sky, the defender is in 'advanced talks' with Dortmund over a potential return.



Dortmund came close to upsetting the apple-cart in the Bundesliga this season, pushing Bayern right up until the last day losing out by just two points in the end.

However, manager Lucien Favre will be desperate to go a step further next season and adding the wealth of experience Hummels possesses could be a shrewd move.

It might take some time for the fans on the famous Yellow Wall to warm to the idea though, and Hummels will have to work hard to win them over.