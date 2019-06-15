The day is the 15th of October 2015, the dust is yet to settle on an insipid 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby when news breaks that Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has been sacked.

Liverpool’s start to the season had been underwhelming to say the least - the club is mired in mediocrity with no apparent means of escape.

However, Liverpool’s owners have a plan and they move quickly to appoint a certain, bespectacled German to the Anfield hot-seat.

That man? Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp was an instant hit on the Anfield terraces, taking the decidedly average squad he had inherited to two cup finals before getting his chance to stamp his mark on his new side.

The likes of Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum were brought in, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana looked like spanking new players and the Reds finally looked like they could be moving forward.

Mohamed Salah was later brought in and the Egyptian proved to be a revelation, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Robertson were turned from squad players to world-beaters in the space of a season.



Trent Alexander-Arnold was promoted while Klopp made Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in the world.





A Champions League final was secured - and sadly lost - but there could be no questioning that the Merseysiders were on the right track.



Then came the summer of 2018.

Klopp was done messing about, swooping for Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Fabinho as Naby Keita also joined up with his new team.



A scintillating title challenge followed that ultimately ended in heartbreak.



However, that blow was softened as Klopp’s side miraculously booked their place in yet another Champions League final and this time, they would go on to win it.



Liverpool’s journey under Klopp has been simply incredible. The German has taken the club from Premier League mid-tablers to one of the best teams on the planet.



One incredible indicator of how far Klopp’s team has come since his takeover is the massive leap in the overall value of the squad.

According to TransferMarkt.co.uk, the squad Klopp found at Anfield was worth around £400 million.



The value of the squad that lifted club football’s most famous trophy in Madrid? £1.1 billion.





Staggering.



Klopp has slapped an extra £700 million onto the value of his squad in less than four years.



The likes of Salah, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have all seen eye-watering increases in value.



It is genuinely a very exciting time to be a Liverpool fan at the moment and with Klopp at the wheel, anything is possible.