Boxing

Fury celebrates.

Tyson Fury defeats Tom Schwarz with second round TKO in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has beaten Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas with a scintillating second round TKO

Schwarz showed some resilience in the first round, but was quickly on the back foot in the second as Fury landed with a number of clean shots.

The Brit's boxing skills were simply too much and he had Schwarz down in the second with a beautiful right hand.

Seconds later, Schwarz's corner threw the towel in after another barrage from Fury.

It was some performance and a warning sign to the likes of Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Fury declared his ambition to rematch Wilder in the ring after, stating that he will be back fighting by either September of October.

His Las Vegas debut could not have gone any better, recording his first knockout victory since 2014 when he defeated Joey Abell.

Tyson Fury
