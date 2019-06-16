Is Lionel Messi just destined not to win an international trophy?

Despite all his incredible achievements with Barcelona, it seems the stars simply aren't aligned for Messi to match that very same success in the blue and white stripes of Argentina.

It's not difficult to understand why this summer's Copa America is being viewed as one Messi's final opportunities to collect silverware with his country.

Messi is now creeping deeper into his thirties and the competition to name South America's finest footballing nation has been particularly cruel to him over the years.

The Barcelona super star came up short during the 2007, 2015 and 2016 finals as well as suffering defeat to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina 0-2 Colombia

And unfortunately for Messi, it seems Argentina face another uphill battle to wrestle the trophy away from Chile as they opened their campaign with defeat.

Although Colombia were never going to be easy opponents, Argentina must have fancied themselves after going unbeaten against their yellow-clad rivals since 2007.

However, that wasn't to be the case on Saturday evening as Colombia emerged 2-0 victors, scoring twice in the closing 20 minutes to blow away the Argentines.

Worst possible start for Argentina

Roger Martinez opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, cutting in from the right before unleashing a fizzing strike that flew past Franco Armani and into the net.

The second goal was somewhat less spectacular, but a poacher's finish from Duvan Zapata was enough to end Argentina's hopes of a comeback in the 86th minute.

All in all, it was an evening to forget for an Argentina side that - despite not being favourites - are perhaps being subject to more limelight than their rivals.

Now, of course, it's only one game and while Argentina now sit bottom of Group G, there is still plenty of time for them to turn things around.

Messi and co. now have games lined up with Paraguay and Qatar, which should pose a far more routine challenge than the lively Colombians.

Nevertheless, this is a major international competition and it's hard to tell whether Argentina will now implode or - a la Spain in 2010 - bounce back by going all the way to glory.

If it's to be the latter, then great improvements are needed and Messi will need to carry his country even more than he does his club.

Do you think Messi will win an international trophy?