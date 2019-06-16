Frank Lampard has agreed to become Chelsea’s new manager following a phone call with the club’s owner Roman Abramovich.

This is according to Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles, who reveals the two men had a phone call last week.

During that conversation, Lampard was assured by Abramovich that he will have at least two seasons to prove his worth.

With the club banned from signing any players for two transfer windows, Abramovich has agreed to give Lampard the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

All going as planned, this will give Lampard at least two transfer windows to shape the squad to his liking.

The report claims Lampard had told friends of his reservations about potentially damaging his fledgeling managerial career by taking over at Stamford Bridge.

The 40-year-old has only been involved in management for one full year.

Lampard’s current employers Derby County want to offer him a new contract in the hope of fending off Chelsea.

However, it seems Lampard has made up his mind to leave the Championship outfit.

He will take Jody Morris with him to the Bridge, as well as Derby’s goalkeeping coach Shay Given.

Lampard has also offered fellow Chelsea legend Didier Drogba a coaching role.

Petr Cech, meanwhile, is poised to become the club’s new technical director.

But there will be no staff role for John Terry, whose relationship with Abramovich is understood to have deteriorated towards the end of his spell with the Blues.

Lampard will succeed Maurizio Sarri, who is poised to return to Italy after just one season in order to join Juventus.

Chelsea will use the compensation paid to them by Juve to recompense Derby for the two remaining years left on Lampard’s contract.

Lampard will become the 10th permanent manager of the Abramovich era.

His first competitive match will be away at Old Trafford against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United on August 11.