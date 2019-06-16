Football

Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United may be forced pay Marcus Rashford £350,000 per week to stay at Old Trafford

Anyone involved with Manchester United will be thankful that the 2018/19 season is over.

Despite a brief period of joy following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a painfully slow start and dire ending to their campaign saw them finish well off the pace in sixth.

The many flaws in the United team were exposed on more than a few occasions and Solskjaer has quite a job on his hands to rebuild his stuttering squad.

A massive overhaul is needed at Old Trafford but, without Champions League football to offer, that won’t be an easy task.

As a result, the Red Devils will be desperate to hang on to the talent they already possess within their ranks.

Some of Europe’s biggest names smell blood in the water at United though and are circling some of their top stars.

Marcus Rashford is one man in particular that simply has to be retained and Solskjaer will be doing everything he can to make sure the 21-year-old is still in United red next season.

However, with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid sniffing around, United will have to get the cheque book out, with The Sun reporting they may have to shell out as much as £350,000 a week to convince the striker to stay put.

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

The real thorn in Ed Woodward’s side though is Alexis Sanchez, whose obscene salary has other United players demanding similar treatment.

After all, if United flop Sanchez is worth that kind of money, why isn’t everyone else?

According to the source quoted in The Sun, Rashford sees himself as quite an important figure in the United rebuild and therefore deserving of the massive pay rise.

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

The hierarchy at Old Trafford now find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

Big name signings could prove hard to come by this summer making the possibility of losing Rashford an even more terrifying prospect.

It looks like they have no choice but to cough up the cash.

