Tyson Fury returned to winning ways in explosive fashion against Tom Schwarz.

In truth, the Las Vegas bout was more of a showcase to the American public as opposed to a competitive fight for the self-proclaimed 'Gypsy King.'

Despite a deceiving professional record of 26-0 coming into the fight, Schwarz confirmed suspicions that he was a domestic-level heavyweight at best.

Nevertheless, Fury had to do more than defeat Schwarz to impress the American audience, he had to dispatch him in impressive fashion.

For all his boxing brilliance, the Brit is often dismissed as a 'boring' fighter, but that certainly wasn't the case on Saturday night and he took just two rounds to go about his work.

Fury secures the TKO win

Fury had some real venom behind his jab and Schwarz touched the canvas during the second round, before his corner pulled him out of the contest just a few seconds later.

It was the first time Fury had secured a knockdown since his return to the sport and it was the kind of performance that will send a real message to Deontay Wilder.

However, as you would expect, Schwarz did his absolute best to cause a shock and must have felt inspired after seeing Andy Ruiz Jr. upset the applecart against Anthony Joshua.

Fury channels The Matrix

This encouraged Schwarz to let his hands go during the opening exchanges, but Fury has the best defence in the heavyweight division and showed that to full effect.

Channelling his inner Muhammad Ali, the lineal champion managed to dodge six punches in just seven seconds while lounging on the ropes.

The footage quickly went viral and people are making comparisons to 'Neo' dodging bullets in The Matrix (1999). Check out Fury's brilliance down below:

Schwarz was throwing all his punches into the Las Vegas crowd!

It was a brilliant display of head movement that makes Fury so incredibly hard to hit and can often see big punchers like Wilder really struggle in the early rounds.

Sure, there's a certain level of showboating when fighters dodge punches with their guard down, but you can't blame Fury for turning on the style in his showcase bout.

And it's also interesting to note that Fury transitioned well into some of his own work after the exchange, showing that he might adopt a more aggressive style in America.

So, it was a case of job done for the 'Gypsy King' and he's now eyeing a September/October fight before rematching Wilder in 2020.

We'll let you decide who the best heavyweight in the world truly is, but Fury didn't do his argument any harm with a thrilling win over Schwarz.

Do you think Fury is the world's number one heavyweight? Have your say in the comments section below.