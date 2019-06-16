Sponsored by William Hill

Tyson Fury goes full Apollo Creed with Rocky IV style ring entrance vs Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury breezed past Tom Schwarz with a second-round TKO in Las Vegas on Saturday night. 

The 'Gypsy King' bounced back from December's controversial draw with Deontay Wilder in superb fashion, landing a right hand to drop his German opponent to the floor. 

With Schwarz bloodied and under pressure after returning to his feet, the fight was waved off to hand Fury a TKO victory that takes his record to 28 wins and one draw. 

It was a result that many expected from this 'showcase' bout, the Brit's first after signing a lucrative deal with ESPN. 

This was all about marketing Fury to an American audience - and the five minutes and 54 seconds of boxing almost took a back seat. 

The tone of the evening was set from the very start - when Fury made his entrance dressed as Apollo Creed from Rocky IV. 

Pre-fight, he told fans to 'enjoy it, because it's only going to happen once' - and his hilarious ring-walk didn't disappoint. 

Channeling his inner Apollo, Fury made his way to the ring dressed head to toe in stars and stripes, with a top hat to match, similar to what Carl Weathers' character wore in the Rocky films. 

Oh, and he wore all that while James Brown's Living in America was blasting out around the MGM Grand.

Talk about putting on a show. Unsurprisingly, Fury was in a party mood after the fight, and celebrated his win with a spot of karaoke, belting out Aerosmith's 'I don't want to miss a thing'.  

He then announced he'll return to the ring in either September or October this year, before 'hunting down' Wilder for his belt. 

"I came here to have fun and put on a show and I hope everybody enjoyed it as much as I did," Fury said.

Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz

"We have got either September 21 or October 5 next and then next year we're going to hunt down Deontay Wilder for that green belt."

