Lizzie Deignan (centre) celebrates winning the Women’s Tour (Simon Cooper/PA).

Lizzie Deignan wins Women’s Tour for a second time

British rider Lizzie Deignan clinched victory in the OVO Energy Women’s Tour with the smallest winning margin in the history of the race.

The 30-year-old from Otley took the win after beating Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma by just two seconds.

Deignan, who finished eighth on the concluding stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park, headed into Saturday in possession of the green jersey, fresh from her first win since returning from maternity leave.

She now has her first title since giving birth to daughter Orla nine months ago and also becomes the first cyclist to win the event twice, adding to her 2016 triumph.

“It means a huge amount,” said Deignan, who only returned from maternity leave in April.

“I think the last time I came here I was probably one of the favourites to win the race and this time I wasn’t a favourite, so it was a different experience.

“It was just grit and determination. I’m away from my daughter for a reason, I’m here to do a job. I’ve got a fantastic team around me that I didn’t want to let down.”

Following a sprint finish, Holland’s Amy Pieters won the final stage ahead of Leah Kirchmann and Roxane Fournier.

