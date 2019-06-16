There was no slip-ups from Tyson Fury during his return to the ring on Saturday night.

It had been over six months since the lineal champion stepped between the ropes, but he made light work of Tom Schwarz and dispatched his German opponent within two rounds.

After putting on an absolute classic with Deontay Wilder in December, the fight did seem like a significant step-down and Schwarz displayed just how padded his 24-0 record truly was.

However, it served to introduce Fury to an America audience on ESPN and he now hopes to be just one fight away from a rematch with Wilder in 2020.

That being said, you only need to look at another recent fight in America to see that anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, even if that probably doesn't apply to Schwarz.

Fury stops Schwarz

The sporting world was left shocked when Anthony Joshua was not only beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr, but well and truly outclassed at Madison Square Garden.

Despite having never tasted defeat in his previous 22 professional bouts, Joshua was sent to the canvas four times and the referee eventually waived off the contest.

Fury was initially incredibly classy after his compatriot's defeat, although his publicity team has clearly encouraged him to return to badmouthing and cutting comments.

Fury aims a dig at Joshua

The 'Gypsy King' has publicly called Joshua a quitter and he was even pushing that narrative upon a visit to Schwarz's dressing room after the fight.

It was a real sign of respect for Fury to visit his beaten opponent backstage, but he just couldn't resist having a pop at the defeated Joshua mid-conversation.

"We seen some people quit. Body’s ripped, heavy," Fury explained in the video. "He didn’t want to fight on, but you kept fighting. Keep your chin up.

"We saw a British fighter travel over to America two weeks ago and he looked like he didn’t want to be in there, for whatever reason."

Take a look at BT Sport's full footage down below (skip to 1:06):

You just couldn't help yourself, could you Tyson?

To be honest, it's debatable whether the comparison truly works when you consider the manner of Schwarz's stoppage, with his corner taking the decision to throw in the towel.

Ok, that suggests that Schwarz himself didn't quit - although he did look in serious trouble - but whether or not Joshua also gave up is a matter of contention.

Nevertheless, it still works as an effective jibe from Fury and we're pretty sure Joshua won't appreciate a comparison to somebody who's a top 50 heavyweight at best.

In Schwarz's defence, you sense that he came to Las Vegas to try and the cause the seismic upset but circumstances aside, he met the same fate as Joshua.

